Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet reports break-in on Thursday night

The Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet reports $200 cash as well as clothing, jewelry, shoes, and handbags are missing after a break-in the night of January 7th. The Cameron Police Department is investigating.

The clothes closet supports food pantry operations, and the organization notes stealing money and clothing makes the group’s job harder. The clothes closet plans to open for business on January 9th from 9 until 1 o’clock.

Anyone with information on the incident the night of January 7this asked to contact the Cameron Police Department.

