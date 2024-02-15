Cameron couple injured in I-35 crash after driver becomes unconscious

Share To Your Social Network

A crash on Interstate 35 in Clinton County resulted in minor injuries for a Cameron couple late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. at mile marker 44.8 on the northbound lanes of I-35.

Dennis R. Lindaman, 68, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 when he reportedly became unconscious, leading to the vehicle crossing the median and the opposing southbound lanes of the interstate. The truck subsequently struck the ground and several trees before coming to a halt on its wheels, facing northward.

Both Dennis R. Lindaman and his passenger, Gale R. Lindaman, 66, sustained minor injuries in the incident. They were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The couple was transported by Cameron EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

The Ford F-150 suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing Service.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper D.M. Wilburn and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Related