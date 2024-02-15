Cameron couple injured in I-35 crash after driver becomes unconscious

Local News February 15, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Crash due to medical issue V2
Share To Your Social Network
          

A crash on Interstate 35 in Clinton County resulted in minor injuries for a Cameron couple late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. at mile marker 44.8 on the northbound lanes of I-35.

Dennis R. Lindaman, 68, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 when he reportedly became unconscious, leading to the vehicle crossing the median and the opposing southbound lanes of the interstate. The truck subsequently struck the ground and several trees before coming to a halt on its wheels, facing northward.

Both Dennis R. Lindaman and his passenger, Gale R. Lindaman, 66, sustained minor injuries in the incident. They were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The couple was transported by Cameron EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

The Ford F-150 suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing Service.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper D.M. Wilburn and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Post Views: 907

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.