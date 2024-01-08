Cameron activates Emergency Snow Route Ordinance

Cameron authorities have announced that the Emergency Snow Route Ordinance will be in effect starting at 9:00 am on Monday, January 8, 2024. This preemptive measure is taken to ensure public safety and efficient snow-clearing operations ahead of the forecasted snow event.

Residents are urged to relocate their vehicles from the designated Emergency Snow Routes before the specified time. Vehicles remaining on these routes post 9:00 am on January 8 are at risk of being ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. The move is part of the city’s commitment to keeping major thoroughfares clear and passable during snowfall.

The following streets are designated as Emergency Snow Routes within the City of Cameron:

West Street – From 4th Street to Euclid.

Groat Street – From 8th Street to 4th Street.

Ensign Trace – in its entirety.

McElwain Drive – in its entirety.

Harris Street – from Grand Ave. to Seminary Ave.

Park Avenue – from High Street to Chestnut Street.

Cherry Street – from 4th Street to 3rd Street.

Chestnut Street – from 4th Street to Walnut Street.

Main Street – from 4th Street to 2nd Street.

East Street – in its entirety.

Bob Griffin Road – from US Hwy 36 to Grand Ave.

Grand Avenue – from Walnut Street to the East City Limits.

Pence Road – east and west of Walnut Street to the street’s end.

8th Street – from Walnut Street west to the City Limits.

4th Street – from Walnut Street west to the City Limits.

3rd Street – from East Street to Harris Street; except the parking on the north side from Chestnut Street to Cherry Street.

2nd Street from Walnut Street to Hunt Street.

Burlington Road – from Hunt Street west to the City Limits.

Prospect Street – from East Street to Harris Street.

Euclid Ave – from Harris Street to the west City Limits.

High Street – from Park Street to Harris Street.

Evergreen Street – from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street.

City officials remind residents to stay informed and comply with the ordinance for the safety and convenience of everyone during the snow event.