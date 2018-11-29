Callao teen crashes on Highway 3, arrested on Macon County warrant for stealing

The Highway Patrol reports a Callao resident sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove lost control on an ice-covered area of Highway 3 north of Callao Wednesday afternoon and was later arrested.

An ambulance transported 18-year-old Tyreese Mills to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

Mills traveled south on Highway 3 when he reportedly lost control of the SUV and ran off the right side of the road before striking the ground, which caused the vehicle minor damage.

The Patrol arrested Mills on a Macon County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of stealing. Online court information shows bond is $500 cash only, and he is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.

The Patrol notes Mills wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Callao First Responders assisted at the scene.