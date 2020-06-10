California woman sentenced to 27 years in prison for her role in meth conspiracy

A Pomona, California, woman was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in Jasper County, Missouri.

Melissa R. Kivett, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 27 years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Kivett pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Jasper County from March 8, 2016, through Oct. 3, 2017. Kivett also pleaded guilty to one count of distributing methamphetamine.

Kivett transported methamphetamine from California, usually through the mail, to co-conspirators in Missouri. Co-conspirators purchased multiple kilograms of methamphetamine from Kivett for about $400 per ounce (28 grams). Those co-conspirators then distributed methamphetamine to others.

When Kivett was arrested in California on Sept. 7, 2017, she was in possession of 3.4 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately 1.3 kilograms of morphine, and 610 grams of hydrocodone.

Kivett is the fifth and final defendant, in this case, to be sentenced.

