California woman hurt in crash on Highway 36 near Hamilton

The Highway Patrol reports a Carmel, California woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident three miles east of Hamilton Thursday morning.

Seventy-two-year-old Judith Wyckoff traveled east on U. S. Highway 36 when her car ran off the road and into the median at Route B. The vehicle returned to the road before running off the south side of the road and striking an embankment, totaling it.

Emergency medical services transported Wyckoff to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The Patrol reports Wyckoff wore a seat belt at the time of the accident and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...