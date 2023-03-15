California teenager, who smuggled almost 40 pounds of meth aboard a bus in Missouri, indicted for meth trafficking

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Compton, California man was indicted by a federal grand jury after law enforcement officers found more than 18 kilograms (39.68 pounds) of methamphetamine in a suitcase he was smuggling through Kansas City, Mo., aboard a bus bound for Atlanta, Georgia.

Diego Ruiz-Bibian, 19, was charged with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Ruiz-Bibian on Feb. 14, 2023.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, detectives with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department contacted Ruiz-Bibian at a local bus station on Feb. 13, 2023, when he arrived in Kansas City traveling aboard a bus from Denver, Colorado, on his way to Atlanta. Although one of the detectives had seen Ruiz-Bibian pick up a hard-sided suitcase from the luggage area of the bus, the affidavit says, he told the detectives it did not belong to him.

A detective searched the suitcase and found eight bundles in heat-sealed “Food Saver” style bags, which contained a total of 18.33 kilograms of methamphetamine.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Missouri Western Interdiction Narcotics (MoWIN) Task Force.

