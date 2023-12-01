California man sentenced 8 years in a Missouri prison for cocaine trafficking

A Huntington Park, California, man was sentenced in federal court for possessing 2.6 pounds of cocaine, which he carried hidden in a suitcase while traveling by bus through Kansas City, Mo.

Alan E. Sanchez, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to eight years and one month in federal prison without parole.

On July 18, 2023, Sanchez was found guilty at trial of one count of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.

A detective with the Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics (MOWIN) Task Force approached Sanchez at a Kansas City, Mo., bus station as he got off the bus, which originated in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 15, 2021. Sanchez, who had a bus ticket with an ending destination in Baltimore, Maryland, was carrying a soft-sided suitcase. He claimed to have dirty clothes in the bag, but nothing illegal, and agreed to let officers search his luggage.

When the detective searched the suitcase, he found a bundle that contained approximately 1,133.98 grams (2.6 pounds) of cocaine. Sanchez also had $2,626 in cash.

Evidence was presented during the trial that Sanchez was conspiring with another drug-trafficking mule who was on the same bus, was transporting nearly two kilograms of cocaine. Testimony during the trial indicated that Sanchez had transported illegal drugs previously and was planning to smuggle illegal drugs from Mexico to the United States. When cocaine is broken down it can sell on the street for as much as $100 per gram; Sanchez personally was transporting nearly $100,000 worth of cocaine, indicating that he had earned the trust of his co-conspirators.

According to court documents, Sanchez made false statements and perjured himself at trial in an effort to obstruct justice, which was a factor considered by the court in determining his sentence.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Trey Alford and John C. Constance. It was investigated by the Kansas City Interdiction Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.