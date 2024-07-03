Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office details suspect fleeing incident in Polo

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has released details about an alleged incident in Polo on June 19 in which a suspect reportedly fled from deputies.

Deputies responded to the area of Cherry Hill and Walnut Drives for a warrant arrest when the suspect fled in a vehicle. The vehicle allegedly led deputies through the Hideaway Lake community before entering southbound Highway 13. The suspect vehicle reportedly had a flat tire and was stopped near Highway 13 and Price Drive.

The suspect was taken into custody on the arrest warrant, as well as for resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without a license.

Thirty-seven-year-old Samuel Adams of Polo has been charged with felony resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He has also been charged with misdemeanors for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, with bond supervision by Supervision Services. Adams is next scheduled for court on July 10.

