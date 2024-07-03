Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office details suspect fleeing incident in Polo

Share To Your Social Network

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has released details about an alleged incident in Polo on June 19 in which a suspect reportedly fled from deputies.

Deputies responded to the area of Cherry Hill and Walnut Drives for a warrant arrest when the suspect fled in a vehicle. The vehicle allegedly led deputies through the Hideaway Lake community before entering southbound Highway 13. The suspect vehicle reportedly had a flat tire and was stopped near Highway 13 and Price Drive.

The suspect was taken into custody on the arrest warrant, as well as for resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without a license.

Thirty-seven-year-old Samuel Adams of Polo has been charged with felony resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He has also been charged with misdemeanors for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, with bond supervision by Supervision Services. Adams is next scheduled for court on July 10.

