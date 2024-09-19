Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department Introduces New Responsive Website

The Caldwell County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department has launched a new responsive website, designed to provide easy access to essential information and services for county residents and visitors.According to Sheriff Mitch Allen, the website’s enhanced design utilizes up-to-date technology to increase transparency and provide a 24/7 information source. The responsive design allows users to access features such as inmate roster, press releases, most wanted, warrants, and sex offender information from any device.“Our goal is to provide transparency between our office and the public,” Allen stated. “We want the community to understand how our office serves them and have the information they need when they need it.”The website features a site search function, making it easier for visitors to find specific information. Additionally, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has launched a mobile app, available for free download on Android and iOS devices.The app provides easy access to key features, including contact information, crime tip submission, inmate roster, most wanted, sex offender map, and press releases. Users can download the app by visiting (link unavailable) or searching for “Caldwell County Sheriff Mo” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.The Sheriff’s Office encourages community members to visit the new website and download the app, providing feedback through the Contact Us page. For more information, contact the department at 816-586-2681.The website and mobile app were developed by Brooks Jeffrey Marketing, Inc., a national website, app, and marketing company.
Digital Correspondent
This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.