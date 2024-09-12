Caldwell County sheriff’s activity report for August 2024

During August 2024, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to numerous incidents, ranging from theft to drug arrests, domestic disturbances, and other criminal activities.

On August 1, 2024, at approximately 10:04 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 4811 NE State Route P in Hamilton, Missouri, in response to an abandoned International Harvester field planter. The equipment was towed from the scene, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding the owner to come forward.

On the same day, deputies opened an investigation involving exploitation of the elderly, stealing, conspiracy, and deceptive business practices. A homeowner had hired a contractor for home repairs that were never completed. The contractor was later located and arrested.

On August 4, 2024, at approximately 10:47 a.m., deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 900 block of E. Broadway St., Breckenridge, Missouri. The investigation revealed that a family member had taken the vehicle and returned it with front-end damage. The vehicle owner declined to press charges. Later that evening, at 11:13 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic assault call in the 400 block of Elm St. in Kidder, Missouri. No arrests were made as the individuals involved agreed to separate.

On August 5, 2024, at 7:19 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 in Polo, Missouri, for a license plate violation. The stop resulted in the arrest of a female driver after a K-9 unit detected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.

On August 6, 2024, at 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 4000 block of NE State Route B in Nettleton, Missouri. A male suspect was arrested for methamphetamine possession, with additional charges of property damage and attempted theft of two motor vehicles later requested.

On August 7, 2024, deputies responded to a death investigation on Sale Barn Road in Cameron, Missouri. The cause of death was determined to be from natural causes.

Further incidents continued throughout the month:

August 8 : At 9:52 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Elm St. in Breckenridge, Missouri, for a report of a suicidal person. The individual was taken to a mental health facility for treatment.

August 9 : Deputies responded to a report of stealing in the 100 block of E. Meadowbrook Ct. in Polo, Missouri, only to later discover that the property was not stolen.

August 10 : Deputies handled multiple incidents, including a suspicious person wearing a mask attempting to break into a residence in the 1100 block of Ridgeview Ln, Polo, Missouri, and a hit-and-run involving a mailbox in the 6500 block of Pikes Dr. in Polo.

August 11 : At approximately 10:50 a.m., deputies responded to an animal neglect case on Elm St. in Kidder, Missouri, where a dog was found neglected. The owner faced criminal charges. Later that day, at 11:45 a.m., reports of theft from unlocked vehicles in Braymer, Missouri, were investigated, with video evidence of a suspect collected.

August 12-14 : Multiple cases were addressed, including stolen blank birth certificates recovered on Highway 13 near State Route P in Hamilton, Missouri, and forged checks via a mobile banking app at a business in Braymer.

August 15-17 : Deputies conducted a vehicle sniff in Kidder, where a stolen handgun was found. Later, deputies handled careless driving reports involving UTVs on Soo Line Rd. in Cowgill, Missouri, resulting in a DWI arrest by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

August 19-20 : Deputies served multiple arrest warrants, including a felony warrant in Cowgill, Missouri, related to failure to obey a judge’s order with a $5,000 bond.

August 23-24 : Deputies responded to a report of a male walking on Wooden Ave. in Braymer, Missouri, who had a felony probation and parole warrant. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Corrections.

August 25-27: Deputies addressed multiple cases, including a death investigation on Benton St. in Kingston, Missouri, and an arrest for possession of child pornography in Breckenridge, Missouri. The suspect is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Throughout August, deputies conducted 44 vehicle stops, issued six traffic citations, took 40 reports, and served 53 civil papers.

