Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property

Local News November 10, 2022 KTTN News
Caterpiller skid steer stolen in caldwell county
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th.

Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.

A picture of a 2004 Caterpillar 277B is shown on the Caldwell County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page for reference. It is not a picture of the actual property.

Anyone with information regarding the items is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 816-586-1075.

(Photo of Cat Skid Steer is not actual machinery)

