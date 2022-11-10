Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th.

Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.

A picture of a 2004 Caterpillar 277B is shown on the Caldwell County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page for reference. It is not a picture of the actual property.

Anyone with information regarding the items is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 816-586-1075.

(Photo of Cat Skid Steer is not actual machinery)