Caldwell County Sheriff reports on incidents and investigations in June 2024

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office recently released a detailed account of incidents and investigations conducted throughout June 2024. These events highlight various law enforcement activities, including responses to domestic disturbances, property damage, thefts, and other criminal activities within Caldwell County, Missouri.

On June 1, 2024, at approximately 11:38 a.m., deputies received a call regarding threats made on social media and a violation of an order of protection.

On June 4, 2024, an investigation into a reported rape, which occurred outside of Caldwell County, was opened and the details forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

On the same day, at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a stolen dog report in the 400 block of Milwaukee Street, Polo, Missouri. The dog was recovered and returned to its owner. Later that day, at around 7:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of State Highway F, Kingston, Missouri, regarding a deceased person, believed to have died of health-related causes. Earlier that day, at 1:43 a.m., deputies responded to a structure fire at 8855 Fawn Lake Drive, Polo, Missouri. The structure was a total loss, but no injuries were reported.

On June 5, 2024, at approximately 2:35 p.m., deputies conducted a well-being check for a missing person from St. Joseph, Missouri. The individual was located, and the information was forwarded to the proper authorities. Later, at around 5:47 p.m., deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a domestic assault incident at Cedar Ridge and Fox Meadow Drive, Polo, Missouri. The suspect was not located, but charges are being pursued.

On June 6, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m., deputies responded to an assault in progress at 8255 Peach Tree Drive, Polo, Missouri (Hideaway Lakes). Charges were sought against a female suspect.

On June 7, 2024, deputies responded to several incidents, including a theft report at the Dollar General located at 406 West Elm Street, Polo, Missouri, at approximately 5:20 p.m. The stolen purse was later found near the entrance to Hideaway Lakes. At 7:39 p.m., deputies responded to a report of stolen credit cards at 106 West Elm Street, Polo, Missouri. The cards were removed from a lost wallet before it was returned to the owner.

On June 9, 2024, deputies dealt with multiple domestic assault cases, including an incident at 1445 Eagle Creek Drive, Polo, Missouri, at 12:05 a.m., where the suspect fled before deputies arrived. Another incident at 5:38 a.m. in the 500 block of Kinman Street, Polo, Missouri, resulted in the arrest of one female and charges against another for second-degree domestic assault. Additionally, deputies responded to a missing cell phone report at 302 Main Street, Polo, Missouri, at 5:46 p.m., and a property damage incident involving graffiti at 111 2nd Street, Braymer, Missouri, at 7:07 p.m. Charges were requested for two female suspects.

On June 11, 2024, at approximately 2:17 p.m., deputies received a report of a missing person from 709 East 4th Street, Kidder, Missouri. The individual was later located in Kansas City.

On June 12, 2024, at approximately 4:17 p.m., a traffic stop in Breckenridge resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old female for failing to use a turn signal, tampering with an ignition interlock device, and driving while revoked.

On June 13, 2024, at approximately 1:19 p.m., deputies responded to a property damage report in the 5000 block of SW Ore Road, Lathrop, Missouri. A window had been broken by an object.

On June 14, 2024, at approximately 1:43 p.m., deputies received a walk-in report at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office regarding a violation of an order of protection. Later, at around 5:23 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of South 2nd Street, Breckenridge, Missouri. A male was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child and was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center.

On June 15, 2024, at approximately 10:47 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of South 4th Street, Breckenridge, Missouri. No arrests were made.

On June 16, 2024, deputies conducted a vehicle check on a blue Ford F250 at Stagecoach Park, Polo, Missouri, at approximately 12:07 a.m. A juvenile was sent home, and the driver was tested for sobriety with no arrests made. Later, at 7:44 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic assault in the 8000 block of Creek Run Drive, Polo (Hideaway Lakes), Missouri. No arrests were made at the victim’s request.

On June 17, 2024, at approximately 11:43 p.m., deputies responded to a suicidal person in the 1500 block of May Apple Lane, Polo, Missouri. The individual was taken into custody and transported to a mental health facility.

On June 18, 2024, deputies responded to various incidents, including property damage at 23 West Main Street, Kingston, Missouri, at 7:22 a.m., and a stolen vehicle in Polo, Missouri, at 12:27 p.m. The vehicle was recovered, and a 36-year-old male was arrested for second-degree tampering. Later, at 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to a natural cause death in the 300 block of East Center Street, Polo, Missouri, and a livestock theft at 155 Second Street, Breckenridge, Missouri, at 5:20 p.m. The animals were returned, and suspects were identified.

On June 19, 2024, at approximately 12:12 p.m., deputies attempted a warrant arrest in the Hideaway Lakes area, Polo, Missouri. The suspect fled in a vehicle and was stopped near Highway 13 and Price Drive. The suspect was arrested for the warrant, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle without a license.

On June 22, 2024, deputies responded to a property damage report in the 4000 block of Highway 13, Polo, Missouri, at 3:21 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

On June 23, 2024, at approximately 8:05 p.m., deputies arrested a driver for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest at 1072 East Grant Street, Breckenridge, Missouri.

On June 24, 2024, deputies responded to several incidents, including the discovery of potential scamming equipment in gas pumps at Casey’s in Braymer, Missouri, at approximately 8:11 a.m. The equipment was collected as evidence. Later, at 9:13 p.m., deputies served a felony warrant at 685 West Broadway Street, Breckenridge, Missouri, resulting in the arrest of a male suspect.

On June 25, 2024, deputies responded to multiple incidents, including a missing person report in the 13000 block of SE Burlington Drive, Breckenridge, Missouri, at 12:16 p.m. The individual was found safe in St. Joseph, Missouri. At 2:45 p.m., deputies received a report of stolen debit card information used at Casey’s in Polo, Missouri. Video evidence is being reviewed. At 4:10 p.m., deputies responded to a fuel tanker fire at 695 SE Quarry Drive, Kingston, Missouri. The fire caused the loss of the tanker and approximately $22,000 worth of fuel, with no injuries reported.

On June 26, 2024, at approximately 1:22 p.m., deputies received a walk-in report of a domestic assault that occurred on June 25, 2024. The investigation is ongoing.

On June 28, 2024, at approximately 1:37 p.m., deputies began investigating explicit photographs sent to a 14-year-old’s cell phone. The suspect, identified in New York, is under investigation by the local jurisdiction.

On June 29, 2024, at approximately 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to a 4-wheeler accident in the 4000 block of NW Mill Creek Road, Kidder, Missouri. The driver was transported to a hospital.

On June 30, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies received a fraud report at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office regarding a hacked PlayStation account, with transactions totaling over $2,000.

