Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports two arrested in one of the largest drug busts in county history

During a follow-up investigation on June 20th, Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports that one of the county’s largest drug arrests was made.

Caldwell County deputies arrested 37-year-old Seth Petersohn of Grain Valley and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Cloyde of Independence. They were accused of possessing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. They were also accused of possessing marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.

Petersohn and Cloyde have each been charged with six felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Each was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Online court information indicates each is scheduled for an initial court appearance on July 7th.