Caldwell County Sheriff and State Fire Marshall investigating multiple arson cases involving one death

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating three house fires near Polo on Tuesday morning, May 10 as apparent arson.

Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports one person died as the result of the first fire reported near Southwest Route D and Southwest Colt Drive at approximately 8:30 a.m. A body was located inside the house; however, the person’s identity was not to be released until the family was notified.

Over the course of the next two hours, deputies and firefighters responded to one fire at Southwest Route D and Southwest Mirabile Drive and another at Southwest Route D and Route HH. Those houses were said to be vacant.

Authorities saw a dark four-door passenger vehicle near the scene of each fire. It was possibly a black Dodge Caliber. Investigators do not have any license plate information.

Fire departments from Polo, Cameron, Lathrop, Hamilton, Kingston, and Braymer responded to the fires.

Anyone with information on fires near Polo on May 10, 2022, is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 816-586-2681.