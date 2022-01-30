Caldwell County reports two COVID-related deaths; four health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Two COVID-19-related deaths have been added for Caldwell County. The health department reports 30 deaths total. Forty-five COVID-19 cases have been added since January 25th, making that total 1,776. The number of active cases dropped by 34 to 46.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 25 COVID-19 cases have been added since January 27th, raising the total to 3,177. There are 314 active cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms 11 additional COVID-19 cases since January 27th, bringing the total to 1,612. Forty-nine cases are active.

The Harrison County COVID-19 dashboard shows 19 cases have been added since January 27th, bringing the total to 1,913. As of January 28th, there were 48 active cases. There had been 1,479 confirmed cases and 434 probable cases.

