Caldwell County reports 2 cases of COVID-19 from individuals who attended parent-hosted prom in Braymer

The Caldwell County Health Department reports it received notification of two confirmed COVID-19 positive individuals who attended the Braymer parent-hosted prom at the Stet Fire Department the night of Friday, July 17th.

The health department is trying to identify and notify persons who may have come into contact with the individuals while they were infectious.

Anyone who attended the parent-hosted prom is asked to contact the Caldwell County Health Department for further instruction. The health department can be contacted from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon at 816-586-2058 or 816-586-1037. They can also be contacted after hours from 4:30 in the afternoon to 8 o’clock at night at 816-656-7145 or 816-659-2197.

