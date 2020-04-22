Caldwell County Highway 36 resurfacing project moves into next phase

A resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 will soon move into the next phase of construction. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Magruder Paving, LLC to complete the resurfacing of the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 from the Livingston County line to Route 13 in Hamilton.

The contractor began pavement repairs on Tuesday, April 7. Pavement repairs will continue as the contractor begins the asphalt portion of the project Monday, April 27. Motorists will encounter single-lane closures in multiple locations within the project limits. Some lane closures could remain up around-the-clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure.

A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Crews will be on-site and the work zone will be active during daylight hours, Monday through Friday. Some work may occur on Saturdays, if necessary, to complete the project on schedule. The contractor plans to complete all work by the end of June 2020.

Traffic control and message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned lane closures. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

