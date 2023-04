Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will offer sports physicals.

Appointments can be scheduled for June 6th and 13th. Sports physicals may also be held on June 20th and 27th if more appointments are needed.

The cost is $15 per child and $5 for each additional sibling.

A link to schedule an appointment is on the Caldwell County Health Department’s Facebook page.

