Caldwell County Health Department to offer free TSH blood test

Local News January 19, 2022 KTTN News
Blood Test or Medical Test
The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will offer a free thyroid-stimulating hormone blood draw test to recognize January as Thyroid Disease Awareness Month. The TSH screenings will be available on January 31st by appointment.

The health department explains the TSH test can determine if someone’s thyroid gland is working correctly. The test can tell someone if his or her thyroid is overactive or underactive. The test can also detect a thyroid disorder before someone has symptoms. An untreated thyroid disorder can cause health problems.

Call the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2311 to schedule an appointment for the TSH blood draw test on January 31st.

