The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will offer free lab draws to current Caldwell County residents at a lab fair.

The event will be by appointment only on June 23rd from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p,m. Labs to be drawn include CBC, CMP, A1C, TSH, and lipid. They will also include PSA for men.

Call the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2311 to schedule an appointment for the lab fair on June 23rd.