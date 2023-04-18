Caldwell County Health Department to host “Step Challenge”

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department will celebrate National Physical Fitness Month and Stroke and Hypertension Awareness Month in May with a “Step Challenge.” The challenge will run from May 1st through May 31st.

A form will be sent to participants to help them track their steps. Participants will then email their forms weekly on Mondays to be entered into prize drawings.

Anyone wanting to participate in the step challenge should send an email by April 30th to Amanda Railsback. A few step trackers will also be available at the health department office at the end of next week.

Contact the health department for more information at 816-586-2311.

Related