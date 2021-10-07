Caldwell County Health Department to host Community Fall Baby Shower

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department will hold a Community Fall Baby Shower for expecting mothers and those with babies up to six months old. The event will be at the health department of Kingston on November 4th from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will be an infant-friendly cooking demonstration, education on breastfeeding, car seat installation, and infant safe sleep. Mothers who RSVP will receive a door prize and be signed up to win multiple gifts.

RSVP for the baby shower on November 4th by calling the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2311.

