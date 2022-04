Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will hold a Community Baby Shower for expecting mothers and mothers with babies up to one year old.

The come-and-go event will be held on May 20th from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will include infant and maternal food demonstrations, a breastfeeding presentation and breastfeeding support, and prizes.

RSVP for the Community Baby Shower by calling the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2311.