Caldwell County Health Department to hold free blood draws to check kidney function

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will hold renal function lab draws in honor of March being National Kidney Month. COVID-19 vaccine clinics will also be held this month.

The free renal function lab draws will be by appointment only every Tuesday in March from 9 to 3 o’clock. Free take-home colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available from the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be on March 2nd and 16th from 9 to 5 o’clock. Pfizer and Moderna will be available to eligible individuals.

Schedule an appointment for a renal function lab draw, or obtain more information on the COVID-19 vaccine clinics, by calling the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2311.

