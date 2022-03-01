Caldwell County Health Department to hold free blood draws to check kidney function

Local News March 1, 2022 KTTN News
Caldwell County Health Department
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will hold renal function lab draws in honor of March being National Kidney Month. COVID-19 vaccine clinics will also be held this month.

The free renal function lab draws will be by appointment only every Tuesday in March from 9 to 3 o’clock. Free take-home colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available from the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be on March 2nd and 16th from 9 to 5 o’clock. Pfizer and Moderna will be available to eligible individuals.

Schedule an appointment for a renal function lab draw, or obtain more information on the COVID-19 vaccine clinics, by calling the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2311.

Post Views: 30
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.