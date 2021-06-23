Caldwell County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics; Harrison County reports two new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department will hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics the first and last Wednesday of the month starting in July.

Moderna vaccine will be offered those days from 9 to 5 o’clock. July dates will be the 7th and 28th. No appointments will be taken for Walk-in Wednesday. Only walk-ins will be accepted.

Call the Caldwell County Health Department for more information at 816-586-2311.

Two COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County, which brings the total to 1,047.

The health department notes five of the cases are active. Eight hundred eighty-one cases have been confirmed, and 166 are probable. There have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Harrison County.

