The Caldwell County Health Department has set up an online survey for residents to be put on a waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Mike Parson has opened Phase 1B Tier 2, which includes individuals at least 65 years old and individuals with health conditions. However, the health department does not have the vaccine available for that group, as the demand has exceeded the availability on the state level.

Residents are asked to sign up for the vaccine online rather than calling the office. Friends and family are asked to help residents who do not have internet access. The Caldwell County Health Department notes calling the office could delay the signup process due to high call volume and staff’s ability to return calls at this time.

A link for the vaccine waiting list is available on the Caldwell County Health Department’s Facebook page. Residents can also visit this link to begin the survey.

