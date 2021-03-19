Caldwell County Health Department offers online form for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department has set up an online form to help residents schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines. By signing up, residents will be able to pick a date and time to receive a vaccine.

The health department will give the first doses in April and June. Second doses will be given in May and July. Residents are asked to help register anyone who wants a vaccine but does not have the internet.

The Caldwell County Health Department’s vaccine appointment form can be accessed by clicking HERE.

