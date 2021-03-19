Caldwell County Health Department offers online form for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Local News March 19, 2021 KTTN News
Caldwell County Health Department
The Caldwell County Health Department has set up an online form to help residents schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines. By signing up, residents will be able to pick a date and time to receive a vaccine.

The health department will give the first doses in April and June. Second doses will be given in May and July.  Residents are asked to help register anyone who wants a vaccine but does not have the internet.

The Caldwell County Health Department’s vaccine appointment form can be accessed by clicking HERE

