Caldwell County Health Department asking residents to respond to Maternal Child Health Needs Survey

The Caldwell County Health Department invites residents to respond to a Maternal Child Health Needs Survey. Residents are asked to rate several issues from most to least important to help the health department determine where it should concentrate its efforts.

Questions involve the importance of reducing childhood and adolescent obesity, health care for children, improving health care for women of childbearing age, promoting safe sleep practices for newborns, and reducing injury in children and teens. Other questions ask about the importance of the Caldwell County Health Department promoting protective factors for children and their families and addressing social issues determining health inequities.

A link to the survey is on the Caldwell County Health Department’s Facebook page.

