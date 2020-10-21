Caldwell and Harrison counties report new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department reports 202 total cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of three since Monday, October 19th. One hundred seventy-three cases have been confirmed, and 29 are probable. Twenty-six cases are active, and 174 have recovered. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Caldwell County.

The Harrison County Health Department reports one additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total confirmed cases to 189. Twenty-three of the cases are active, and 165 have been removed from isolation. There has been one death related to COVID-19 reported for Harrison County.

