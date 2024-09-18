Calamity Jane Days offers a variety of events in Princeton September 20-22

A tractor cruise will be part of Calamity Jane Days in Princeton this weekend.

Kelly Bertrand from the Princeton Chamber of Commerce says registration will be at the fair barn Friday morning, September 20, from 7 to 9 a.m.

This year’s tractor cruise honors the late Derald Delameter.

The tractor cruise entry fee is $40. That includes lunch, snacks, a t-shirt, a dash plaque, and homemade ice cream Friday evening, September 20.

There will also be music that evening. Bertrand says it will include the rock band the El Dorados from Des Moines, Iowa, from 5 to 8 p.m., and the Clay Clear Band from the Sedalia area from 8 to 11 p.m.

Kathy and Jodi Hullinger from the Milan area will also perform at 7 p.m.

The Hullingers will also perform on September 21 at 3 p.m.

Various activities are planned in Princeton on September 21 as part of Calamity Jane Days.

Among the activities will be a Rotary breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Kelly Bertrand with the Princeton Chamber of Commerce reports all-you-can-eat biscuits and gravy will be served. There will also be cinnamon rolls made by Marcia Cox.

A baby show will be at 9:30 a.m. There will be multiple age groups through six years old for boys and girls. Bertrand says three- and four-year-olds will compete for prince and princess. Five- and six-year-olds will compete to be Wild Bill and Little Miss Calamity. Participants do not have to be from Princeton. The baby show will cost $3 per child.

Anyone who was a Calamity Jane queen may introduce herself at 12:30 p.m. Those individuals may tell about themselves and say when they were queen.

Felisha Bertrand will perform the National Anthem at 1 p.m. before the parade. The Melodrama group will be the grand marshals. Parade participants do not need to preregister, but they may by going to the First Interstate Bank of Princeton or calling 660-748-4000. Parade registration will be at the city barn on September 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants who want to be judged should be in line by noon.

Kelly Bertrand explains that the bands that marched in the parade will go to the bandstand and play a song of their choice during the Battle of the Bands at 1:45 p.m.

The day will include different contests, including husband calling at noon.

A frozen t-shirt contest will be at 2:30 p.m. Bertrand says the timed event involves seeing who can put on a t-shirt the fastest when it is frozen.

There will be a cowboy obstacle course for two-person teams at 3 p.m. The timed race will be open to individuals who are five to 12 years old, and there will be different age divisions. Registration costs $5, and there will be cash prizes.

Other contests will include a beard contest at 3 p.m., cowboy hats at 3:15 p.m., and boots at 3:30 p.m.

The first alumni softball game at the new field will be played at 3 p.m.

Cowboy-mounted shooting will be at the Princeton Arena on September 21 at 4 p.m., and it will be timed.

Chainsaw artist Steve Higgins from Kansas City will make tree carvings.

Art by Princeton student Hector Garcia will also be auctioned. Bertrand explains that Garcia is a 14-year-old who will paint on canvases throughout the day on September 21. Money raised from the auction of his art will go toward supplies and projects.

About 10 businesses will have wine samples during a wine walk on the Princeton Square at 6 p.m. Participants may sign up on the Princeton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or pay that evening. The cost is $20 before the event and $25 that evening. The money goes toward buying a cup.

More information on Calamity Jane Days from September 20 through 22 is available on the Princeton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and fliers around Princeton businesses.

Calamity Jane Days will feature a trail ride and car show on September 22.

The trail ride will start at Ravanna Park at 9 a.m. that morning. Kelly Bertrand with the Princeton Chamber of Commerce says it will be about 16 miles long.

Lunch will be included with the ride.

Car show registration will be on the Princeton Square from 9 a.m. to noon. Owner judging will be from noon to 1 p.m., and awards will be given at 3:30 p.m.

Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 entries. First- and second-place plaques will be awarded in different categories, which spokesperson Mike Homedale says are divided into original and modified.

Special awards will be given for the best Ford, General Motors, Mopar, another brand, and paint.

This will be the 40th Annual Calamity Jane Car Show. Homedale notes the plaques and t-shirts will be a little different this year because of that.

A $15 entry fee covers multiple vehicles. The extra money goes to the Princeton Chamber of Commerce.

Hired Gun will perform on the bandstand on September 22 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

