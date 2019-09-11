Calamity Jane Days in Princeton set to kickoff on Saturday

Twelve contestants will participate in the Miss Calamity Jane Pageant in Princeton on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Princeton United Methodist Church at 7 o’clock that night. Contestants are Livi Binkley, Kyla Coffman, Raynah Collins, Jillian Finney, Jaysa Goodin, Becca Kile, Hannah King, Jarica Nelson, Alyssa Olson, Jaden Purdun, Cailynn Stokley, and Melody Woods. Admission is free for the Miss Calamity Jane Pageant.

Old Time Calamity Jane Days will continue in Princeton September 20th through 22, 2019 with various activities.

A tractor cruise will leave from the Mercer County Fair Barn the morning of September 20th at 9 o’clock. The cruise will meet Princeton R-5 Homecoming floats to lead them out of town and come back to the Princeton Square that afternoon at 4:30. Awards will be presented at 5 o’clock. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will serve a meal and homemade ice cream at 5:30. The Katty Wampus Band will play at the bandstand from 6 to 8 o’clock. The Princeton Varsity Football team will play Milan in the Homecoming game at 7 o’clock.

Activities September 21st will include the Rotary Breakfast at the senior center from 7 to 9 o’clock, the Nancy Shew Walk at 7:30, and local talent at the bandstand at 9 o’clock.

The Baby Show, Little Miss Calamity Jane and Wild Bill, and Princess and Prince Pageant will all be at 10 o’clock on the morning of September 21st. Little Miss Calamity Jane and Wild Bill are for children five or six years old. The Princess and Prince Pageant are for children three or four years old. The participants for the Calamity Jane and Wild Bill and Princess and Prince do not have to be Mercer County residents.

Other activities on Saturday will include a quilt show at the Hal England Center from 10 to 4 o’clock; inflatables from 10 to 5 o’clock; old-time photos from 10:30 to 12:30 sponsored by the Great Western Bank and Shelter Insurance; a shootout east of the Princeton City Hall at 10:30, 2:30, and 4:30; the Real Beals at the bandstand at 11 o’clock; lunch at the senior center from 11 to 3 o’clock; a kids parade at 11:30; children’s games on the north side of the square and Mic-O-Say Dancers at the bandstand both at noon; and the National Anthem and parade at 1 o’clock. The parade grand marshals are Derald and Betty Delameter and family. Smithfield Farms sponsors the parade.

There will be an all-school concert at the bandstand at 1:45; Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf from 2 to 4 o’clock; Tom the Terrific Balloon Man from 2 to 5 o’clock; the Rotary Baggio Tournament at 2 o’clock; and the melodrama at the Cow Palace at 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, and 6 o’clock.

There will also be a performance by the Ambassador Band at the bandstand at 2:15; an alumni softball game at the ball field and a kids pedal pull at the bandstand both at 3 o’clock; the Real Beals east of the city hall at 4 o’clock; square dancing at the bandstand at 4 o’clock; a frozen t-shirt contest at the bandstand, a fun show at the horse arena, and karaoke at the bandstand by the football team all at 5 o’clock; a cakewalk at the bandstand at 5:30; a performance by Life Line from 6:30 to 8:30; and DJ Kenny Lee and karaoke from 9 o’clock to midnight. Armbands for children’s activities September 21st will cost $10.

Calamity Jane Days activities September 22nd will include breakfast at the senior center from 8 to 10 o’clock, tee time for the Calamity Jane Open at the Princeton Country Club at 9 o’clock, car show registration on the square from 9 to noon, the Green Hills Horse Show at the horse arena at 10 o’clock, lunch at the senior center from 11 to 2 o’clock, a shootout east of city hall at 1 o’clock, Hired Gun at the bandstand at 1:30, the melodrama at the Cow Palace at 2 o’clock, and car show awards at 3 o’clock.

More information on Calamity Jane Days can be found on the Princeton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares