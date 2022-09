Calamity Jane Days Car Show officials announce winners

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Reddit LinkedIn Pinterest Print Email Messenger

There were 72 entries in the car show held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Calamity Jane days in Princeton.

Car Show Winners are as follows:

Antique:

1st Place: Terry and Diana Raines, Spickard, MO 1925 Ford Model T

2nd Place: Paul Smith, Princeton, MO 1947 Jeep

Originals 50s

1st Place: Cole Septic, Trenton, MO 1956 Chevy Bel-Air

2nd Place: Ben Woodson, Trenton, MO 1959 Chev impala

Originals 60s

1st Place: Wayne Cunningham, Chillicothe, MO 1961Chevy Impala

2nd Place: Cheryl Alexander, Jamesport, MO 167 Chevy Camaro RS

3rd Place Troy Hagan, Princeton, MO 1969 Pontiac GTO

Original 70s

1st Place: Randy Stingley, Stanberry, MO 1970 Ford Torino GT

2nd Place: Ron Stark, Princeton, MO 1970 Ford Torino

Original 80s to Present

1st Place: Dave and Donna Schooler, Chillicothe, MO 2018 Dodge Challenger

2nd Place, Ellis Delmeter, Kansas City, MO 1993 Camaro

Original Pickup

1st Place: Ken Wooley, Ames, IA 1987 GMC Truck

2nd Place: Bill Baker, Trenton, MO 1965 Ford

Convertibles

1st Bill Zeider, Princeton, MO 1949 Chevy Deluxe

2nd: Tarah O’Neal, Fort Gibson, OK 1966 Chevy Corvair

Sports Car

1st Dana Gregory, Princeton, MO Cobra Replica

2nd: Ben Green, Chillicothe, MO 1963 Chevy Corvette

Original Motorcycle

1st Place: David Prichard, Princeton, MO 1983 Suzuki

2nd Place: Jeff Johnson, Princeton, MO 2017 Victory

MODIFIED CATEGORIES

Street Rod

1st Place: Roy Fischer, Camden Point, MO 1939 Ford 2 dr sedan

2nd Place: Rory Jacobs, Spickard, MO 1938 Dodge

Modified 50s

1st Place: Mike Sisul, Centerville, IA 1955 Chevy Bel-Air

2nd Place: Gary Harris, Moulton, IA 1955 Chevy Bel-Air

Modified 60s

1st Place: Dave and Jean Fenton, Moravia, IA 1963 Ford Galaxie 500

2nd Place: Frank Holt, Princeton, MO 1969 Chevy Chevelle

Modified 70s

1st Place: Dave Richmond, Hamilton, MO 1974 Chevy Nova

2nd Place: Creede King, Cainsville, MO 1973 Chevy Chevelle

Modified 80s – Present

1st Place: Craig Wik, Centerville, IA 1984 Buick

2nd Place: Bryar Hagan, Chillicothe, MO 2014 Chevy Camaro

Modified Pickup

1st Place: James West, Corydon, IA 1955 GMC

2nd Place: Billy Fisher, Mercer, MO 1956 Ford E–100

Modified Motorcycle

1st Place: Jim Seaman, Mt. Moriah, MO 2002 HD

SPECIAL AWARDS

Ron Scott Memorial Award: Jeff Girdner, Mercer, MO 1969 Olds 442

Judges Choice: Jeff Waldier, Lamoni, IA 1932 Ford Roadster

Best Paint

Ray Fischer, Camden Point, MO 1939 Ford

Best Ford

Dave and Jean Fenton, Moravia, IA 1963 Ford Galaxie 500

Best GM

James West, Corydon, IA 1955 GMC

Best Mopar

Robert Warment, Green Castle, MO 1967 Dodge Dart

Best SOB (Some Other Brand)

Rick and Lisa Delameter Phillips, Princeton, IMO 1949 International KB5