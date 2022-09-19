Calamity Jane Day officials announce winners of events

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Reddit LinkedIn Pinterest Print Email Messenger

A baby show was one of the events Saturday for Calamity Jane Day in Princeton.

Among three and four-year-olds, the princess is Paisley Baker, daughter of Ashley and Shawn Baker. The prince is Grayson DeMoss, son of Anna and Cody Demoss. In the five or six-year-old group, named Little Miss Calamity was Emerson Parsons whose parents are Brandon and Kelli Parsons. Selected as Little Wild Bill was Rowdy Nelson, son of Colton and Lee Nelson. The baby show also included winners in the boy’s and girl’s age divisions up to 36 months.

Among other first-place contest winners, the longest beard was Jacob Blodgett. Winning the hot dog eating contest was Jacob Foster. And taking top honors in the pudding eating contest were McCrea Kelly and Evan Houck.

The kids’ pedal pull on Saturday had first through third place winners ranging in age from four through seven; plus one entrant who is eight and two others at 11.

Sunday’s Calamity Jane car show had 72 entries. Winners were selected in various original and modified categories. The Ron Scott memorial award went to Jeff Girdner of Mercer with a 1969 Olds 442. The winner of the judges’ choice award was Jeff Waldier of Lamoni, Iowa with a 1932 Ford Roadster.

Twenty-seven teams competed Sunday when the Calamity Jane golf tournament was held at Princeton. Winners were named in the championship plus the “A” and “B” flights.