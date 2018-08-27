Calamity Jane Day Festival to feature new attractions

In conjunction with the Calamity Jane Festival, people are asked to stop by The Famous in Princeton to pick up a wooden square to enter a contest for a painted quilt. The blocks will be displayed and judged on Calamity Jane Day with the contest open to everyone.

Something new for Calamity Jane Day is the addition of a man who will make balloon animals and other items. Tom Terrific, The Balloon Man, will be in Princeton for 3 to 4 hours on Calamity Jane Day. Also making his first appearance at Calamity Jane Day is Chiefs mascot, KC Wolf. KC Wolf will be in the parade and afterward will be in a booth to talk to children and adults.

The Princeton Chamber is offering raffle tickets at Shelter Insurance, The Famous and Kelly’s Hairum. There are many prizes available for the raffle with proceeds supporting Calamity Jane Day and other activities throughout the year.

Those interested in the raffle prizes the Chamber will be giving away September 15 may see the items in the window of Shelter Insurance. Prizes include a drone, a kayak, a bed in a bag set, an iron outdoor chaise lounge, a collectible boxed set of Garth Brooks CDs, folding chairs, microfiber cloths, air tank and a king size black and white cross quilt.

More items are being added to the raffle with tickets costing $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00.

