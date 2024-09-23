Calamity Jane Day Car Show results

The 2024 Calamity Jane Day Car Show showcased a wide array of vintage and modified vehicles, drawing participants and enthusiasts from across Missouri, Iowa, and beyond.
Below are the results of the various categories from the event.
Antique Category:
- 1st Place: Charles Thompson, Leon, IA, 1930 Ford Model A
- 2nd Place: Lance Thompson, Bennington, OK, 1930 Ford Model A
Originals – 1950s:
- 1st Place: Cole Soptic, Trenton, MO, 1956 Chevy Bel-Air
- 2nd Place: Bill Zeider, Princeton, MO, 1952 Volkswagen
Originals – 1960s:
- 1st Place: Nate Bennet, Corydon, IA, 1964 Plymouth Fury III
Originals – 1970s:
- 1st Place: Ron Brown, Grand River, IA, 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Originals – 1980s to Present:
- 1st Place: Gordy Swenson, Trenton, MO, 2012 Dodge Challenger
Original Pickup:
- 1st Place: Stan Gamble, Trenton, MO, 1972 Chevy Truck
- 2nd Place: Ken Woodley, Ames, IA, 1987 GMC
Sports Car:
- 1st Place: Eli Weir, Murray, IA, 1986 Corvette
Original Motorcycle:
- 1st Place: Tyson Batson, Princeton, MO, 2009 Harley Davidson
Modified Categories:
Street Rod:
- 1st Place: Roy Fischer, Camden Point, MO, 1939 Ford 2-door sedan
Modified – 1950s:
- 1st Place: David Perry, Bethany, MO, 1950 Chevy
- 2nd Place: Melanie Chaney, Cainsville, MO, 1955 Chevy
Modified – 1960s:
- 1st Place: Larry Gilman, Corydon, IA, 1964 Chevy Chevelle
Modified – 1970s:
- 1st Place: Steve Lamar, Trenton, MO, 1973 Chevy Nova
- 2nd Place: Jesse Stark, Mercer, MO, 1972 Chevrolet
Modified Pickup:
- 1st Place: Savanna Gamble, Bethany, MO, 1972 Chevy
- 2nd Place: Kolton Schurke, 1978 Ford F-250
Modified Motorcycle:
- 1st Place: Lane Hamilton, Cainsville, MO, 1994 Trike
Special Awards:
- Ron Scott Memorial Award: Greg Goodknight, Princeton, MO, 1948 Chevrolet Pickup
- Judges Choice: Nate Bennett, Corydon, IA, 1966 Plymouth Fury III
- Best Paint: Savanna Gamble, Bethany, MO, 1972 Chevy Pickup
- Best Ford: Roy Fisher, Camden Point, MO, 1939 Ford
- Best GM: Larry Gilman, Corydon, IA, 1964 Chevelle
- Best Mopar: Gordon Swenson, Trenton, MO, 2012 Dodge Challenger
- Best SOB (Some Other Brand): Bill Zeider, Princeton, MO, 1952 Volkswagen Beetle