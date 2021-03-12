Cainsville woman totals vehicle after striking animal in roadway

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Cainsville woman sustained serious injuries as a result of attempting to avoid hitting an animal with a car four miles east of Cainsville on March 11th.

Emergency medical services transported 28-year-old Megan Mouzakis to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The car traveled east on Route N before it struck the animal one mile west of Route CC, causing the vehicle to come to rest on Route N.

Mouzakis did not wear a seat belt, and the vehicle was totaled.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

