A Cainsville woman has been arrested on a felony bad check from more than two years ago involving a Trenton business.

Sixty-three-year-old Carin Dixon is charged with passing a bad check on an alleged non-existent bank account. A $42 check had been presented on December 29th of 2018 at the Trenton Amoco station. The arrest was made in Livingston County.

Bond is $500 cash pending her appearance on April 27th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

