Cainsville woman and two children injured in rollover crash on Route B

A woman and two children from Cainsville received moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned in Mercer County on Friday afternoon, May 5th.

Forty-four-year-old Angel Hutton was the driver. Her two passengers were a three-year-old boy and a four-year-old boy. They were taken by emergency medical services to Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The SUV traveled south on Route B and approached Highway 145 before running off the west side of the road. The vehicle struck an embankment and a fence, overturned, and came to rest, partially on the road on its driver’s side. The SUV was totaled.

The driver and passengers wore seat belts.

The Mercer County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

