A change of venue has been received in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for a Cainsville resident facing two drug-related felonies.

Court information shows the venue for 48-year-old Bartholomew Hazen was transferred from Harrison County. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment April 11th on charges of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-amphetamine or methamphetamine.