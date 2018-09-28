Cainsville man ejected in rollover crash on Route A in Harrison County

The Highway Patrol reports a Cainsville man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from a pickup truck after a car struck his truck north of Bethany Thursday morning.

Twenty-three-year-old John Hamilton of Cainsville drove west on Route A when the car driven by 34-year-old Andrew Moody of Holt Summit reportedly failed to yield after stopping on the off-ramp of Interstate 35.

The car hit the pickup, which caused the truck to strike the guardrail and overturn multiple times before coming to rest in the westbound lane facing south. Hamilton was ejected and came to rest in the eastbound lane of Route A. Moody’s vehicle came to rest in the center of Route A facing north. Both vehicles were totaled.

An ambulance transported Hamilton to the Harrison County Community Hospital before an air ambulance transferred him to Truman Medical Center. The Patrol reports Moody did not sustain any injuries.

The crash report shows Hamilton did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while Moody did.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.