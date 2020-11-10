Cainsville man charged with property damage to a field

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Cainsville man has been charged in Harrison County with felony knowingly burning or exploding after an alleged incident in a field in Cainsville November 4th.

Twenty-six-year-old Kevin Oliver also faces misdemeanor property damage—second degree and an infraction of trespassing—second degree. Bond is $10,000 cash only, no 10% allowed.

A probable cause affidavit from Deputy William Griffin of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office accuses Oliver of driving a truck while intoxicated and trespassing in a cornfield. He is also accused of leaving ruts as he drove until the vehicle became stuck and starting a grass fire to keep warm.

Griffin says Oliver passed out in his vehicle until a friend arrived to wake him and helped him stomp out the burning grass.

