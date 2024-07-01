Cadillac Escalade strikes John Deere Skid Steer east of Brookfield

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle accident occurred on July 1, 2024, at approximately 9:03 a.m. on Jarboe Road, two miles east of Brookfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2012 Cadillac Escalade driven by Janel L. Treat, 53, of Brookfield, collided with a 2023 John Deere Skid Steer driven by Seth B. Armstrong, 21, also of Brookfield.

According to the accident report, Treat was traveling westbound when her Cadillac Escalade struck the rear of the westbound John Deere Skid Steer. The Cadillac sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Precision Auto. The John Deere Skid Steer sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Janel L. Treat was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital by the Linn County Ambulance. Seth B. Armstrong was also wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

