Businesses in Gallatin and Cameron to receive USDA funding

A business at Gallatin and two at Cameron are among those receiving investment dollars from the USDA Rural Development department.

Apex Outdoor LLC at Gallatin will use a $422,000 rural development loan guarantee to finance and purchase equipment for a startup meat processing business. A news release from USDA says the equipment will be used to process beef into beef sticks and snack products.

At Cameron, USDA says Chung Development LLC will use a loan of $8,321,000 to provide additional financing and to make capital improvements allowing a convenience store to expand its facilities and offer more services.

At Cameron, USDA reports Wraich, Balwinder, Singh will use $6,392,000 with a rural development loan guarantee to acquire and make capital improvements to a convenience store. The project allows this business to continue operations under a new owner.

In northeast Missouri, Zimmerman Manufacturing LLC will use a rural development loan of $1,410,000 to refinance debt and provide working capital for the agriculturally-based manufacturing business in Scotland County.

