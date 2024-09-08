Business 71 crash near I-29 results in minor injury, two totaled cars

A crash occurred on September 7, 2024, at approximately 12:40 p.m. on northbound Business 71 near Interstate 29, one mile north of Country Club, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision involved two vehicles and resulted in one minor injury.

Grace E. Brewer, a 23-year-old woman from Wathena, Kansas, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on the I-29 exit ramp to Business 71. Brewer’s vehicle pulled across Business 71 and into the path of a 2008 Toyota Avalon driven by Alaina P. Akins, a 19-year-old woman from Savannah, Missouri, who was also traveling northbound on Business 71.

Akins’ vehicle struck Brewer’s vehicle on the driver’s side, causing both vehicles to slide. The Chevrolet Equinox slid across the median and came to rest on the west side of Business 71, facing southwest. The Toyota Avalon came to rest in the passing lane of Business 71, facing north. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Blue Knight Towing.

Akins, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care for treatment. Brewer was not reported as injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper S.P. Gomez and other local authorities.

