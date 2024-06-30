Business 29 crash in Country Club results in minor injury

Share To Your Social Network

An accident involving two vehicles occurred on June 28, 2024, at 3:05 p.m. on Business 29 at Emerald Lane in Country Club, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2018 Dodge Ram and a 2018 Ford Fusion, both traveling northbound.

Nicolas I. Davis, a 20-year-old man from Country Club, Missouri, was driving the Dodge Ram in the left lane. A 17-year-old woman from Troy, Kansas, whose name was not disclosed due to her age, was driving the Ford Fusion in the right lane. She attempted to make a U-turn at the median crossover at Emerald Lane but failed to notice the Dodge Ram in the left lane. The Ford Fusion turned left into the front fender of the Dodge Ram, causing the Ram to be forced into the median where it came to rest on its wheels.

The Ford Fusion came to a controlled stop in a private driveway off the east side of Business 29. Both vehicles were driven away from the scene.

Nicolas I. Davis sustained minor injuries and was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic St. Joseph. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The crash was assisted by the Country Club Police Department.

