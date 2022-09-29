Bus driver receives minor injuries when school bus and trash truck mirrors strike each other on a curve

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One driver was injured when mirrors of a school bus and a trash truck collided five miles west of Unionville on Wednesday at 6:25 am.

The driver of the bus, 39-year-old Miranda Rea of Unionville, sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The truck driver was 47-year-old Toby Streett of Trenton who wasn’t hurt.

The vehicles were approaching each other when they met on a Highway 136 curve and mirrors on the vehicles struck each other.

Both drivers were using seat belts with assistance provided by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.