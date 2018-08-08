A burn ban remains in effect for Grundy County despite reports of around a half of an inch to an inch and a half of rain from around the county Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports the rain this morning has done little to improve the dry conditions in the long term. Briggs says that with warm and dry conditions expected this week, the Grundy County commissioners decided to keep the burn ban in place pending more rain.

The year to date precipitation deficit for Trenton is 14.51.

Like this: Like Loading...