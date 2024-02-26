Burn Ban issued for City of Chillicothe; Burn Advisory issued for Livingston County

Share To Your Social Network

Due to the issuance of a Red Flag Warning by the National Weather Service, a burn ban has been placed for residents residing within the city limits of Chillicothe from 7 a.m. Monday, February 26, through 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

All burning within the city limits of Chillicothe, except for BBQ grills used for cooking, is prohibited while the burn ban is in effect.

A Burn Advisory has been issued for residents of Livingston County residing outside the city limits of Chillicothe. Burning of any kind, except for BBQ grills used for cooking, is highly discouraged for the next 48 hours due to forecasted low humidity and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of north Missouri, effective from 9 am to 6 pm Monday, February 26. This warning comes as a result of critical fire weather conditions expected in the area.

The affected counties under the Red Flag Warning include:

Adair

Andrew

Atchison

Buchanan

Caldwell

Carroll

Chariton

Clay

Clinton

Daviess

DeKalb

Gentry

Grundy

Harrison

Holt

Linn

Livingston

Macon

Mercer

Nodaway

Putnam

Sullivan

Worth

These conditions are characterized by south and southwest winds ranging from 15 to 20 MPH, with gusts up to 30 MPH, and relative humidity levels between 20 to 30 percent. Such conditions can lead to the rapid spread of fires, and as such, outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this period.

A Red Flag Warning signifies that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will occur shortly. The combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures can lead to extreme fire behavior. Residents in the affected areas are advised to exercise caution and follow all safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Related