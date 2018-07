A burn ban has been initiated for Livingston County and the city of Chillicothe due to the continued dry weather.

Emergency Management Director Darrell Wright said the ban on outdoor burning was authorized today through the office of the state fire marshal and Livingston County Commission. The Mayor of Chillicothe also authorized a ban on open burning as set forth in city ordinance.

Both burn bans remain in effect until further notice.

